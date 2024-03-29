We are in no way wedded to this language. This may be a starting point for your state reps and Senators or may be unnecessary. But it is something to show them and ask for their support in getting it passed and in educating their fellow legislators. The “basis for action” language is intended to cover orders or directions in which a third party like the federal government is inserted between the WHO or WEF and the state. If the order originally came from the WEF or WHO it will not be obeyed, no matter who issues it to the state.

Model Resolution

STATE OF [STATE NAME]

In the Year of Our Lord Two Thousand Twenty-Four

A RESOLUTION relative to public health, safety, and State sovereignty.

Be it Enacted by the Senate and House of Representatives in General Court convened:

1 World Health Organization; Jurisdiction.

The World Health Organization or any multinational entity shall have no jurisdiction in [STATE NAME]. The State and its political subdivisions, including, but not limited to counties, cities, towns, precincts, water districts, school districts, school administrative units, or quasi-public entities, shall not engage in the enforcement of, or any collaboration with the enforcement of, any requirements, instructions, mandates, recommendations, or guidance provided by the World Health Organization and the World Economic Forum. Furthermore, any mandates, recommendations, instructions, communications or guidance issued by the World Health Organization shall not be used in this State as a basis for action, nor to direct, order or otherwise impose, contrary to the constitution and laws of the state of [STATE NAME] any requirements whatsoever, including those for masks, vaccines or medical testing, or gather any public or private information about the State’s citizens or residents, and shall have no force or effect in [STATE NAME].

2 Effective Date. This act shall take effect 60 days after its passage.

ANALYSIS

This bill provides that the World Health Organization shall have no jurisdiction in [STATE NAME], nor shall its communications be used as a basis for action in [STATE NAME].