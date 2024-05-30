I recorded a show with Dr. Paul Thomas today for CHD TV on monkeypox, but did not have time to tell the full story. They are recommending this vaccine for 5 year olds! And it causes myocarditis and probably does not work. And monkeypox is very mild, equivalent to shingles. (Use the search option to see the ~10 articles I have written about monkeypox.)

https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/san-francisco-officials-fully-vaccinated-against-mpox/3551603/

The San Francisco Department of Public Health said Tuesday that while there is not currently a rise in mpox cases in the city, the virus still circulates in the U.S. The agency also noted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is monitoring an outbreak of a different strain of the mpox virus that causes more severe disease and is currently spreading in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

With summer approaching and Pride celebrations nearing, San Francisco public health officials are again encouraging residents to be fully vaccinated against mpox, known also as monkeypox.

"With summer celebrations such as Pride approaching, now is a great time to protect yourself against mpox by getting vaccinated. The mpox vaccine is available through health systems and at clinics," San Francisco Health Officer Dr. Susan Philip said in a statement. "Even if you are fully vaccinated, it is still important to remain diligent since no vaccine is 100% effective. If you are experiencing symptoms of mpox such as a rash that looks like pimples or blisters, talk to your health care provider about getting tested, and talk to your partners so they can be informed and prevent the spread of infection."

To be fully vaccinated against mpox, health officials say it takes two doses of vaccine.

"Individuals can receive their second dose of the mpox vaccine if it has been at least 28 days since their first dose. There is no need to restart the two-dose series if it has been over 28 days since the first dose. Booster doses are not recommended at this time for those who have completed the two-dose series. In addition, mpox vaccination is not recommended at this time for those who have previously been infected," the SFDPH said.

The health department also recommends and encourages two-dose vaccination for all people living with HIV, anyone taking or eligible to take HIV PrEP, and all men, trans people, and nonbinary people who have sex with men, trans people, or nonbinary people.