I think it is important for us not to fight over this, but we can of course disagree.

However, if people believe SARS-CoV-2 is NOT a virus, then we don’t need to investigate, shut down or restrict biodefense/biowarfare labs. We don’t have to look to governments for the origin. We cannot investigate whether we have been deliberately attacked. And we cannot justify using HCQ or ivermectin or other drugs for treatment.

Do you see how denying the existence of a virus plays into the globalists’ hands?

No one ever has grappled with these arguments. Even when I get 1,000 comments on a post about "No-Viruses." That is the tipoff that the deep state is running this psyop.

https://anthraxvaccine.blogspot.com/2021/02/again-is-virus-real.html

I continue to be asked if the virus is real. I answered this question in 2 prior blog posts, below. But Off-Guardian has a new article claiming the virus is fake, and I was again asked to comment.

https://anthraxvaccine.blogspot.com/2020/10/the-testing-mess-lack-of-reliable-data.html

https://anthraxvaccine.blogspot.com/2021/01/is-virus-real-has-it-been-photographed.html

Here is a description of its culture and isolation, with additional details in the supplementary materials, for those who continue to clamour for it:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7228321/

Since I have explained some technical aspects in the two prior posts, I will be brief. Please read John McGowan's comment to the second post for greater detail, which helps debunk the Off-Guardian article.

1. There has been tremendous falsification of information on almost every aspect of the pandemic. I don't think there is much question about that, and I understand that it makes people appropriately suspicious about the reality of the virus, too. Particularly when people with MDs and PhDs after their names claim it does not exist.

2. I am willing to go on record to say that Andrew Kaufman, MD (a psychiatrist, not a molecular biologist, who got his undergrad degree in the same department I did at MIT--Biology) who is quoted in the piece, is wrong and ignorant, besides. As are others.

3. Here is the key argument: I have challenged those who deny Covid is caused by a real virus to explain what, exactly, is causing these symptoms if it is not a virus. One suggested toxins. Or 5G.

Well, toxins and 5G and exosomes are not contagious, but this disease is.

It has a very predictable incubation period, averaging 6 days.

Properly used PPE protects the wearer from exposure.

It causes mostly similar syndromes in those who get very ill.

The syndrome, while relatively unique, is similar to that caused by SARS-1 in 2003.

The illness responds well to antiviral drugs. Patients get better quickly when viral-killing protocols, including hydroxychloroquine or ivermectin, are used early in the illness.

These simple facts, along with the arguments I have made in the two linked blog posts, confirm that we are facing an infectious disease, and it is caused by a virus.

4. Hundreds of thousands of whole genome sequences (maps of every nucleotide in the virus' RNA) have been uploaded by scientists in scores of countries to international databases, each with its own local mutations. You would need to isolate and grow these viruses in order to sequence them. Saying that all these sequences are false requires that thousands of scientists are lying, together, about the work they have done. Since these scientists are from the US, China, Russia, and everywhere else, getting them all to tell the same lie would not be simple.

5. Did this virus originate in a lab? Almost certainly. Was it spread deliberately? I don't know. It could have been accidental. If it was spread deliberately, who did it? I don't know that either.

If you approach this question by asking who had the means, motive and opportunity to commit such a crime, we can at least begin the discussion.

a. Means: Scientists in multiple countries, including the US and China, had the means to produce a virus like this. b. Motive: who is benefiting from the pandemic? The $US dollar, Amazon, Elon, Facebook, Zoom, Twitter and the surveillance state, for a start. c. Opportunity: Since the world military games were held in Wuhan in October, military staff from dozens of countries had the opportunity. Wuhan is also an international trading center. Maybe anyone visiting Wuhan last fall had an opportunity.

If this No-Virus theory is so easy to debunk, why does it keep popping up? I am starting to wonder if it isn't a psyop, repeatedly inserted into the discourse to stop people from looking into the true origin of the virus... looking into the funders of Gain of Function research on coronaviruses at NIAID and elsewhere... and looking into what exactly they were trying to do, and for whom...

Those are the important questions, particularly in terms of avoiding a repeat lab-derived pandemic.

Please don't waste any more of your time on the "fake virus" hypothesis. We don't have the time or luxury to fight each other. We need all hands on deck to turn back the Great Reset (whatever it is supposed to be) and regain sane control of our societies.