Alison Steinberg interviewed me on monkeypox today, and a little on bird flu. In preparation, I got out the slides I had made in 2022 for monkeypox and started adding in some new ones regarding recent reportage. I discovered there was so much material I had forgotten about. Also, some of it was originally going to go into RFK’s Wuhan Coverup book, but it didn’t all fit. So I realized practically no one has seen most of this material, and it is important right now to get out the truthful information and put it somewhere so people can refer to it. And publishing the slides is not enough, as the explanations are necessary to put them in context.

It is also important because the main monkeypox vaccine Jynneos causes a high rate of myocarditis, which prospective vaccinees should know about.

Similarly, I have been collecting information on bird flu and presenting bits of it here and there, but the story keeps growing, and as a result I never completely finished the slide deck. Now I have over 50 bird flu slides.

I am very up to date on both of these infections… for lack of a better word.

If I don’t get any bites, I will make the presentations on zoom by talking to the computer (not fun for an hour but doable) and put them up on the Door to Freedom website. I anticipate each presentation will take about an hour.

Appreciate your suggestions for getting this material out to the public. Below are 2 teasers. The first slide is from CDC and the second from FDA.