The House cut out all funding for the WHO for FY2024 and required the Senate to ratify the Pandemic Treaty. Now the bill (Foreign Operations) is being revised by leaders in both houses as a final version is crafted and the bill is due to be voted on March 22. It is especially important to contact the leaders in Congress and tell them to retain these 2 items in a very long bill.

We desperately want those two provisions left in.

Please make several calls or contacts: call your Rep. or Senator and say these two provisions critically need to be left in, but also the leaders on this bill. Susan Collins (Maine) is an important leader, as are Kay Granger (TX) and Mike Johnson (LA). Not sure you will get far with McConnell (KY) but he does matter.

Addendum: Ron Johnson tried twice in 2022 and 2023 to get the Senate to pass a bill and an amendment requiring the Senate to ratify the WHO Pandemic Treaty.

The same issue was placed into the Foreign Ops bill and the House passed it on Sept. 28, 2023 but it has not gone before the Senate until now, when the leaders of both parties huddle and create the sausage which is the final version of the bill.

Yes it is confusing.