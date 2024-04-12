I received two official communications from the State of Maine yesterday
Strangely, Paul Marik had something similar happen to him: 2 official communications from our states, which were at odds with each other, on the same day
First the good news from the Maine Legislature that honored me:
Second, although the Maine Board of Medicine and the assistant attorneys general who prosecuted the case against me asked to rescind their Final Order, apparently until that issue is litigated, I learned today, the order is considered final. So I had not complied, thinking we were still arguing about it, and I am duly threatened by some Board underling for not meeting their deadline. It looks like the Maine Medical Board has been counting the days:
And three legislators spoke about my work. Here is a video of the event.
