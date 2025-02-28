Important additional facts about bird flu--new slides I have put together to help guide policy
The MSM is now starting to agree with us that culling 166 million birds has accomplished nothing
Bird flu is breaking out all over: 34 countries have reported cases just in Jan and Feb 2025, and in 2024 it was reported in 108 countries
While some members of Congress want poultry vaccinations to proceed, others do NOT—as it could influence a $5 billion dollar poultry export market
https://www.nationalchickencouncil.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/Letter-to-USDA-Re-HPAI-Vaccine.pdf
There has only been one death associated with bird flu EVER in the US—the response should be commensurate with the risk and cost, which really means evaluating the issue of livestock and poultry infections
Avian Influenza looks like it will always be with us, since it is widespread in the wild bird population. Most wild birds have no symptoms from it.
While the use of PPE (personal protective equipment) is being touted as a solution, it is unlikely to solve the problem of transmission. With COVID, doctors had trouble putting PPE on and removing it correctly. How will farmworkers, many from overseas with limited language skills, manage them? And PPE cannot stop transmission via wild bird feces on grazing land nor airborne transmission.
A rule was published in the Federal Register notifying farmers that they would only receive indemnity payments for culled poultry if they instituted biosecurity measures as of January 1, 2025. I agree with the Senators who wrote to Secretary Rollins that this rule should be delayed.
Bird flu is not a food-borne illness, therefore we don’t have to worry about it getting into the food chain. So far, there have been no reports of illness from consuming raw milk products either.
So the focus should be on keeping poultry and cattle healthy, alive and producing. Is there an affordable food additive that will do this and not impair food quality? That is the BIG QUESTION.
Between Wednesday and today (Friday) there has been no increase in the numbers culled on CDC's website. So I think the system is listening. Hoping.
My sincerest compliments & thanks for your continuous efforts in keeping us informed on these different topics !! 👍👍👍 🔥🔥🔥 🌹🌹🌹 !!!
Imho, all these problems, from bird-flu to low-nutrient veggies, ever increasing percentages of autism, cardio-vascular and mental issues, etc., etc., reckless corruption, fraud and open theft in most agencies and political have one common root: GREED
- Citizens being coerced to procure food at lowest possible cost (because other topics like Visa-card interests, rents, medical care, etc. are devouring their income,
- so-called "leaders" indulging in endless, shameless, reckless corruption and profiteering from their positions of alleged power,
- industry, pharma and defense sucking-up permanent windfall-profits from the tax-paying populace turned human cattle.
To feel comfy in a deeply sick society is definitively NOT a sign of sound health.
A radical paradigm-shift is badly needed, ASAP, or the point-of-no-return will be left behind ...