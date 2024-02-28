https://www.theepochtimes.com/epochtv/international-crisis-summit-5-day-1-post-5593016

Here is the entire 9 hours of the first day of the International CRISIS Summit #5

My talk starts at 7 hours 24 minutes 30 seconds. 16 minutes long.

But I think people should ignore all the differences between the two WHO proposed treaties (currently titled the Pandemic Agreement and the IHR Amendments) because I believe they were created to generate the most confusion. They have overlapping provisions, and if either passes it will be a legal noose around our necks. The IHR Amendments are being negotiated with massive secrecy—presumably this is the one document they intend to ram through before people learn what is in it.

Below is a nutshell of what is in the 2 documents and how these provisions are unconstitutional.

Here are screenshots and explanations of what is in the IHR draft from late 2022 (the last time we saw it) followed by what is in the treaty.

Below is the WHO’s effort to gain the right to restrict access to medications during declared public health emergencies.

These are 4 different names that were used for earlier drafts of the Pandemic Treaty, to keep everyone confused.

This is the current name of the Pandemic Treaty: the Pandemic Agreement. Sounds much softer and gentler than a treaty.

Here is where you can get information from a 1 page and 2 page handout on the WHO’s efforts and on the phony pandemic plan.