“The UN system is comprised of more than 30 affiliated organizations, programs, funds, and specialized agencies, with their own membership, leadership, and budget processes. These entities work with and through the UN Secretariat to promote peace and prosperity.

UN FUNDS AND PROGRAMS

UN funds and programs are financed through voluntary rather than assessed contributions.”

This allows nations to donate to many different agencies without citizens being aware the money is all going to practically the same place and the same group of people to push a similar set of policies.

But these 30 UN-associated entities, which include the World Bank, are not enough to get the globalist program pushed through globally. After all, they do have rules about giving jobs to people from around the world, and letting member nations appoint staff, and so there can be push-back within the agencies against various globalist agendas.

So new institutions were formed, sometimes connected to these UN agencies, sometimes allegedly connected or unconnected, sometimes as donors or as think tanks, to steer policy internationally as well as within the UN system itself. Just as we have so many NGOs in Washington whose purpose is to steer US policy.

Many of these new institutions were created since 2000, by people like Bill Gates: GAVI, CEPI, etc. Some are older organizations that Bill Gates has basically co-opted and taken over, via donations, like CGIAR, supposed to help developing countries with agriculture, but now focused on climate change:

Some were created as partnerships by the Wellcome Trust, which also stepped up its game at the WHO in 2018:

Building on many years of collaboration, Wellcome became a non-state actor in official relations with the WHO in February 2018. This means we can play a more active part in WHO processes, for example by participating at sessions of its governing bodies and organising side events. At a strategic meeting with the WHO in November 2018 we identified our shared goals, and the experience, networks and resources we can pool to work on them together.

Strategic priorities Our partnership with the WHO focuses on: epidemics and other health emergencies

antimicrobial resistance

global health research and development.

Pretty obvious what WELLCOME (then under the stewardship of Jeremy Farrar) was doing to control the WHO agenda: grabbing the epidemic/pandemic space, pushing One Health with the antimicrobial resistance bogeyman that has failed to materialize as a significant threat but is kept alive through bad animal husbandry practices, and global health R and D, whatever they mean by that.

Then there are independent organizations that are tenuously related to the WHO and World Bank to provide the new organization with cachet, otherwise we would ask, “Who made you the boss of me?”

The Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB) is such an “independent” organization. The GPMB was established in 2018 following the recommendation of the High-Level Panel on the Global Response to Health Crises, a committee appointed by the UN Secretary-General in 2015 and tasked with calling for a GPMB.

The Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB) is an independent monitoring and accountability body to ensure preparedness for global health crises. Co-convened by the Director-General of the World Health Organization and the President of the World Bank, the GPMB is comprised of globally-recognized leaders and experts from a wide range of sectors, including global health, veterinary epidemiology, environment, human rights, economics, law, gender, and development. It is tasked with providing an independent and comprehensive appraisal for policy makers and the world about progress towards increased preparedness and response capacity for disease outbreaks and other emergencies with health consequences. In short, the work of the GPMB is to chart a roadmap for a safer world.

The Board is also responsible for producing a Monitoring Framework that provides a single, authoritative, and actionable roadmap for global preparedness.

Get it? We will be your single voice for truth about pandemic preparedness. We own the science. We will monitor your compliance. The GPMB is also an entity working behind the scenes to get the WHO Pandemic Treaty etc. pushed forward.

It is mind-boggling how many of these spin-off organizations there are. Here is another one, created in 2021: G20 High Level Independent Panel on Financing the Global Commons for Pandemic Preparedness and Response.

But back to the GPMB. Who were its leaders when it was founded 6 years ago? Here are just 5 of about a dozen:

I talked about Gro in Japan and James Corbett also featured her, the creator of Sustainable Development (which has nothing to do with development) and climate globalist extraordinaire.

Mr. As Sy is not a medical person, but he is a loyal apparatchik who was included in many of Fauci’s (FOIA’ed) emails early in the pandemic.

The rest are all MDs. George Gao, who was then head of the Chinese CDC, is an old buddy of Jeremy Farrar’s from Oxford. He attended the Event 201 exercise in 2019 and the monkeypox tabletop exercise in early 2021. You know Jeremy and Tony Fauci already.

This little group was intended to set the entire world on the right course regarding pandemics and biowarfare and the WHO.

Those members moved on, though there remain some power players on the GPMB now. They are trying hard to stay relevant. Today they issued a report, which the WHO released. In August 2024 they tried to build up Monkeypox as a big threat requiring “equity,” i.e., vaccines for Africa, free and lots of them:

However, today the WHO had to admit, yet again, that they can’t find confirmed deaths from $moneypox. Zero deaths over the past 6 weeks with confirmed monkeypox, though there are hundreds of deaths they are guessing might have had monkeypox.

(I love being proven right.) Below is today’s report from the GPMB, just so you know they continue to try and remain relevant and authoritative.

The other thing they are desperately trying to do is to counter the REPPARE reports by David Bell et al. that showed pandemics are essentially irrelevant to public health, as so few people overall have been affected over recent decades, if you don’t include lab-derived COVID. Here is REPPARE’s latest report, but there are more here, which completely dispute the GPMB, WHO and the other false, hyped narratives about the dangers of pandemics.

Here is the GPMB's press release of today, bolded by me: