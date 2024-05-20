Share this postIranian Foreign Minister and President killed in helicopter crash yesterday. The FM probably makes the final decisions about how to vote at the WHOmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherIranian Foreign Minister and President killed in helicopter crash yesterday. The FM probably makes the final decisions about how to vote at the WHOIran rejected the 2022 IHR amendments and signed a letter to the UN that it was not going along last September. Punishment?Meryl NassMay 20, 2024106Share this postIranian Foreign Minister and President killed in helicopter crash yesterday. The FM probably makes the final decisions about how to vote at the WHOmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther37Share106Share this postIranian Foreign Minister and President killed in helicopter crash yesterday. The FM probably makes the final decisions about how to vote at the WHOmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther37SharePreviousNext
That’s two no votes met with violence
At this point, I believe there are no more covert operations. The Cabal knows as well as we do that much has been exposed and more people are aware of the truth. So, they blatantly killed whistleblowers and others, not forgetting the millions they killed (will kill) with the death jabs, so taking out world leaders to send a message seems par for the course.