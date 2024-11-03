Israel's oldest and most influential newspaper calls for an end to ethnic cleansing and asks other nations to sanction Israel to end hostilities
Amos Shocken, editor (and owner) of the most influential, Israeli daily conservative newspaper, Ha'aretz (equivalent to the NY Times) called upon other countries to take action by imposing sanctions on Israel for its implementation of ethnic cleansing and a second NAKBA (the 1948 forced evacuation and massacres of Palestinians. For Palestinians, Nakba is akin to the Holocaust).
Shocken urged the countries of the world force Israel to recognize Palestinian statehood.
In response, Israel's "justice minister" Yariv Levin demanded that a law be passed imposing 20-year prison sentences for any Israeli who calls for sanctions...
https://skwawkbox.org/2024/11/02/israeli-justice-minister-calls-for-law-for-20yr-prison-sentences-for-israelis-who-call-for-sanctions/
This is what Ha’aretz is printing these days:
Oct 7th was a Green Flag event. The criminal who is the PM of Israel knew the attack was coming and stood down and let it happen. He had several agendas not the least of which is being prosecuted for his crimes so his motivation is to hide in the chaos of war , hold onto power, and if he can start Armageddon all the better. He is a dark individual.
About time. One could say too little too late but I guess better late than never. Thank you for the post.