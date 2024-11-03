Amos Shocken, editor (and owner) of the most influential, Israeli daily conservative newspaper, Ha'aretz (equivalent to the NY Times) called upon other countries to take action by imposing sanctions on Israel for its implementation of ethnic cleansing and a second NAKBA (the 1948 forced evacuation and massacres of Palestinians. For Palestinians, Nakba is akin to the Holocaust).

Shocken urged the countries of the world force Israel to recognize Palestinian statehood.

In response, Israel's "justice minister" Yariv Levin demanded that a law be passed imposing 20-year prison sentences for any Israeli who calls for sanctions...

https://skwawkbox.org/2024/11/02/israeli-justice-minister-calls-for-law-for-20yr-prison-sentences-for-israelis-who-call-for-sanctions/

This is what Ha’aretz is printing these days: