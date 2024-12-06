I was privately and politely asked to explain why I was posting “anti-Israel” articles and when I explained why, I was asked to make my reasons public.

As you know, no matter what media I post, people call it biased or anti-Semitic. For example, the NY Times, which until recently seemed to me to be pro-Zionist, has been put into this category. Meanwhile, the news from Israeli media (except Ha-aretz and possibly a few others) is obviously biased in the other direction. Israelis themselves are being told they are the ones at threat of extinction, not the Palestinians.

So there is no way I can avoid being tarred for publishing propaganda. In war, propaganda is mainly what gets published. However, I am going to try to explain what I (and the legal standard) believe to be war crimes and evidence of genocide or ethnic cleansing. And use a variety of different media to do so.

Here is a very short (1.5 minute) WHO video of the Al Shifa hospital in Gaza before and after. Healthcare facilities have been targets of Israel’s bombing campaign.

https://www.who.int/multi-media/details/al-shifa-hospital-in-ruins#

This is from today, another hospital attack:

https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/israeli-forces-storm-into-gaza-hospital-expel-some-staff-displaced-people-its-2024-12-06/

North Gaza is being cleansed of Palestinians for annexation as part of Israel. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/nov/06/palestinians-will-not-be-allowed-to-return-to-homes-in-northern-gaza-says-idf

https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20241114-israel-committing-ethnic-cleansing-amid-mass-forced-displacements-gaza-hrw-report-says

https://inews.co.uk/news/world/israel-close-to-depopulating-north-gaza-military-sources-say-3367257

I have exceeded what is allowed for email posts, so will continue this later, revealing what Israel plans to do with the territory of Gaza and its offshore and underground rights.