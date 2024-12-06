Israel's war on Gaza: a broad range of international media tell the same story. Surely, the photos don't lie.
I am proud to be a Jew. I am ashamed and appalled at what the Israeli government is doing in my name and with my tax dollars. This is my effort to stop them.
I was privately and politely asked to explain why I was posting “anti-Israel” articles and when I explained why, I was asked to make my reasons public.
As you know, no matter what media I post, people call it biased or anti-Semitic. For example, the NY Times, which until recently seemed to me to be pro-Zionist, has been put into this category. Meanwhile, the news from Israeli media (except Ha-aretz and possibly a few others) is obviously biased in the other direction. Israelis themselves are being told they are the ones at threat of extinction, not the Palestinians.
So there is no way I can avoid being tarred for publishing propaganda. In war, propaganda is mainly what gets published. However, I am going to try to explain what I (and the legal standard) believe to be war crimes and evidence of genocide or ethnic cleansing. And use a variety of different media to do so.
Here is a very short (1.5 minute) WHO video of the Al Shifa hospital in Gaza before and after. Healthcare facilities have been targets of Israel’s bombing campaign.
https://www.who.int/multi-media/details/al-shifa-hospital-in-ruins#
This is from today, another hospital attack:
https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/israeli-forces-storm-into-gaza-hospital-expel-some-staff-displaced-people-its-2024-12-06/
North Gaza is being cleansed of Palestinians for annexation as part of Israel.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/nov/06/palestinians-will-not-be-allowed-to-return-to-homes-in-northern-gaza-says-idf
https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20241114-israel-committing-ethnic-cleansing-amid-mass-forced-displacements-gaza-hrw-report-says
https://inews.co.uk/news/world/israel-close-to-depopulating-north-gaza-military-sources-say-3367257
I have exceeded what is allowed for email posts, so will continue this later, revealing what Israel plans to do with the territory of Gaza and its offshore and underground rights.
I have so much respect for you Meryl. Thank you for doubling down and continuing to try to make people see what is happening, especially to innocent women and children, in Gaza. It is yet another crucial area for humanity in which you are tirelessly helping people to see the truth of their world and who is trying to hurt them. People need to grow more human and see that it is important to love the innocent people of both Israel and Gaza and how the Israeli government is committing atrocities against all of them in different ways. Again, thank you for all of your efforts around medical freedom, globalist tyranny, and war.
Thank you so much, Meryl, for your clear eyed perspective on this controversial topic. For far too long, too many have stood silently by for fear of being labeled anti-Semitic even as their conscience cries out against the brutality we see in Gaza and elsewhere. One can remain a supporter of Israeli people, culture, history and future without being bullied into rubber stamping every single thing Netanyahu decides to do. He will have to answer for his decisions, but we will also have to answer for ours. For this reason, I stand beside you in objecting to Netanyahu’s approach in Gaza and urge others to speak up as well. Right is right, and wrong is wrong. There is always a better way if we simply determine to find it.