Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini has presented a bill to withdraw his own country from the WHO.

Matteo Salvini wrote in a post on X: "This morning the Federation presented its bill to LEAVE the WHO (World Health Organisation), as the US did with Donald Trump."

"Italy no longer has to deal with a supranational power centre - richly funded by Italian taxpayers - that goes hand in hand with multinational pharmaceutical companies."

He added: "Let's use this 100 million to support the sick in Italy and fund our hospitals and doctors!"

https://fixupx.com/matteosalvinimi/status/1882485386712436942?s=46&t=cPjjB6G4gZCQMsyuCkZMcQ