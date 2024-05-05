Jeremy Farrar aka the Spy Doctor aka 007 aka the WHO's Chief Scientist pushing out anti-cattle propaganda now
But over 600,000 twitter followers saw through him. They want to control and reduce food. But we see it. And it's an election year, and you don't win an election by culling cattle.
Maybe we need to get candidates to sign a declaration that they will not support incursions into the food supply or culling any more livestock or poultry?
There needs to be culling, but not the cows, if you know what I mean.
Impossible Foods CEO Pat Brown said this a few years ago: "It's game over for the meat industry, they just don't know it." His company is backed by, guess who, Bill Gates.
So how could he see the future? It's almost as there is a small group of parasites at the top of the global power hierarchy that already own and control most corporations and all governments, and we're just witnessing their script for their one-world-government stranglehold playing out in real time.
Do not comply, or one morning you will find yourself living in a totalitarian nightmare. Stop shopping at corporate grocery stores and go and get your food from your local farmer. You're their lifeline, and they yours. Meanwhile, start your own garden if you haven't already.
"And then the people just said no. The end."
Say no.