Pandemic preparedness and response, as a financial windfall for friends, became a thing during the Clinton administration (1993-2001). The (probably false) narrative has it that Pres. Clinton read a book by Richard Preston called The Hot Zone about an Ebola escape and realized SOMETHING MUST BE DONE ABOUT THIS.

The government started buying smallpox vaccine, and gave a contract to a small start-up in Cambridge, MA (Oravax then named Acambis) cofounded by a former military and CDC doctor name Tom Monath, who has done his share of bouncing around to monetize his virology experience and contacts. Tom came up with ACAM2000.

https://vsv-ebovac.eu/about-vsv-ebovac/governance-structure/steering-committee/thomas-monath/

ACAM200 causes frank (obvious) myocarditis in one of every 175 recipients (5.7 per thousand), if they did not previously get a smallpox shot. The CDC admits this occurs in their slide below. I added the red emphases:

It was such a bad vaccine that no company wanted to be resposible for it, so the most crooked vaccine company (Emergent BioSolutions, the anthrax vaccine mfr) bought it for a song, got a sweetheart contract from the founder’s old partner, another retired military doctor, Robert Kadlec, when he became Assistant Secretary for Preparedness under Trump 1, and this is where we are now:

The vaccine has gone into lots of soldiers’ arms, but it killed the universal smallpox vaccination program established in 2003 after only a few months, when about 30-40,000 civilians got it, because the side effect rate was off the charts. In those days, the media still reported on vaccine injuries, and publicity about heart attacks, myocarditis and heart failure following the shots led to vaccine refusals and a withering away of the program.

https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/smallpox/military-smallpox-vaccinee-dies-heart-attack-acip-considers-options

But it turns out there is more to the distinguished doctor, Tom Monath’s story, than what is in his standard bio. He also worked for the CIA and was a huge proponent and developer of One Health. They didn’t make it to his regular bio. No wonder he was able to worm his bad vaccines into government coffers and citizen arms. He was part of the pandemic preparedness architecture, and he benefitted greatly from it, even now, well into his 80s.

https://onehealthinitiative.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Tom-Monath-Biography-April-2018.pdf

From 1998-2000, Monath was Senior Science advisor to the Director, Central Intelligence Agency. Dr. Monath has published 400 papers and 6 books on the epidemiology, immunology and pathogenesis of arboviruses and on vaccine development. A leader in the “One Health” movement http://www.onehealthinitiative.com/publications/2ST26%20B%20Kaplan%20- %208877.pdf, Dr. Monath served on the American Veterinary Medical Association’s “One Health” Task Force and subsequently the One Health Commission (USA). He currently co-manages the One Health Initiative website http://www.onehealthinitiative.com with Laura H. Kahn, MD, MPH, MPP, Bruce Kaplan, DVM, Jack Woodall, PhD and Lisa A. Conti, DVM, MPH. Dr. Monath co-edited a unique ‘first of its kind’ One Health monograph in the Veterinaria Italiana Journal’s 2009 - Volume 45 (1), January-March http://www.izs.it/vet_italiana/2009/45_1/45_1.htm with Drs. Kahn and Kaplan. They also co-authored the introductory chapter to the 2010 One Health book “Human-Animal Medicine – Clinical Approaches to Zoonoses, Toxicants and other Shared Health Risks” http://www.us.elsevierhealth.com/product.jsp?isbn=9781416068372 and co-edited the 2014 One Health book “Confronting Emerging Zoonoses – The One Health Paradigm” http://www.springer.com/978-4-431-55119-5 with Akio Yamada, DVM, PhD and the One Health Initiative team.

Of course, they had to destroy the existing stockpile of smallpox vaccine first, in order to pave the way for a new one. That was accomplished easily—at the time it was said that the electricity cost to keep many millions of doses frozen was too expensive, so the old smallpox vaccine, except for a small amount, was destroyed in the 1980s or 90s. The rest was allegedly destroyed in the early 2000s. It is not clear how much myocarditis was caused by the older, NY Department of Health vaccine, named Dryvax. There may still be some in the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS), because what they have is considered secret information. But they supposedly still have some Wetvax smallpox vaccine, which may be even older than the Dryvax (manufactured pre-1990).

To sum up, it seems to me that the pandemic agenda was initiated in the 1990s and carried out equally by both D and R administrations.

As I have pointed out previously, it was a new industry. No one could say with certaintly what drugs and vaccine might be needed. No one could say how much they would cost to produce or how safe they would be. But as long as the government took all the risk, industry was thrilled to jump in. And it was a feeding frenzy for start-up companies and for old military and CDC docs like Donald Francis, Tom Monath and Robert Kadlac, who saw that their ship had come in.

Why did this happen? Because government suddenly made lots of money available. And then it did not take long for the anthrax letters to appear (2001), which supercharged the endeavor. SARS-1 appeared in China just a year later (2002) and by 2003 the Bush 2 administration was scaring everyone about Iraq having smallpox, buying a dose of ACAM2000 for each American, starting a program to give the vaccine to every American, and paying to develop even newer smallpox vaccines like MVA, which has undergone several name changes—a red flag that there is a big problem. Now it is called Jynneos, and its development from an earlier vaccine began around 2002-2003.

No wonder Epstein was dreaming up financial products to make use of this new industry. And it is likely that his work was directed by the same people who created the pandemic preparedness agenda. How much did those people have to do with the anthrax letters, the SARS-1 event and the smallpox scare and smallpox vaccine program?

To further supercharge the spending and reach of the program, Obama initiated the GLOBAL pandemic preparedness agenda in 2014, around the time of the west African Ebola epidemic—a hysteria generator if ever there was one. Then everyone was off to the races!