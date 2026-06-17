I have a little handpainted chest in my bathroom, nothing fancy, rather old. Been packing zillions of boxes (my movers arrive later this week) and my knees were killing me, so thought I would give the old DMSO another try. It comes with a special plastic top, which only drips out one drop every 5-10 seconds, so naturally, I removed it to easily get a sufficient amount.

Apparently some dropped down the side of the bottle, unnoticed. I set the bottle down on the chest between uses, and then was gone for 5 days. On my return, I noticed new white marks on the top of the chest. The DMSO had apparently melted/removed/discolored the most recent layer of the paint.

It has not dissolved my skin, but the stuff must be powerful. Be careful with this stuff.