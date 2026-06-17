Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Mario A Leblanc's avatar
Mario A Leblanc
27m

I never use pure DMSO directly on to my skin. I put Castor Oil in the palm of my hand and add few drops of DMSO.

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
31m

There is another issue that is not obvious to the user. I went to my physician and told him that my back issue is improving since I have been using DMSO.. His response was: Tom I know that because I can smell it! You are expressing DMSO when you breathe out. It may be a problem if you are trying to attract the opposite sex.!

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