After the debate, according to the NY Times, Jill Biden congratulated her husband on his debate performance:

“Joe, you did such a great job,” Jill Biden, the first lady, gushed as she turned toward her husband less than 30 minutes after he had left the debate stage. “You answered every question. You knew all the facts.”

Apparently I am ensconced in the anti-Biden bubble, because I, like Jill, also thought he had done a phenomenal job. What method had they used to keep him standing and awake for the entire debate? Given all the other videos I have seen of him losing it, mixing up his granddaughter with his son, confabulating, this was a stellar performance.

But, again according to the NY Times, Biden’s cluelesness was something new for Democrats, even those in Congress, it seems. Some were crying. Some were feverishly texting about how to slip in another candidate at this late date. The media are agog with his dreadful performance.

As reported by the NY Post:

New York Times columnist Thomas L. Friedman said that watching his friend President Biden’s disastrous debate performance made him “weep” — and urged the commander-in-chief to put the nation’s interests first by not seeking re-election. In an op-ed titled, “President Biden Is My Friend. He Must Bow Out of the Race,” Friedman, 70, wrote that he “cannot remember a more heartbreaking moment in American presidential campaign politics in my lifetime.”

Except Biden’s performance was actually par for the course. No better and certainly no worse than usual.

His gaffes are legendary. Here are some mentioned by The Hill way back in 2022:

We’ve spent the past year watching the 79-year-old leave a trail of gaffes around the world. The miscues happen almost daily now, but the humdingers deserve special attention: · Biden says his son Beau died in Iraq. (Beau Biden actually died after a battle with brain cancer.) · Biden calls upon Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) at a White House conference honoring her work fighting hunger, forgetting she died weeks earlier following a car accident. “Jackie, are you here?” he asked. “Where’s Jackie … she was going to be here.” · Biden’s public-appearance cheat-sheet goes viral, showing how he needs child-like commands to get through an event. · Biden tells a Maryland crowd, “Let me start off with two words: Made in America.” That’s a veritable Whitman’s Sampler of gaffes, suggesting to some — perhaps even a growing number —that he isn’t mentally fit to serve as commander in chief. And let’s not forget how often the White House walks back Biden’s on-the-record riffs.

I think this was the important message from last night. The pundits (until last night) had not believed their lying eyes about the seriously impaired mental capacity of Joe Biden. But after a Presidential debate, with the NYT acknowledging it in real time, they can no longer admire the Emperor’s new clothes.

People in MY bubble knew all about Biden’s continuous verbal missteps, not to mention his falls off tricycles and the stairs of Air Force One. But around half the US had been placed in another bubble, where the gaffes and the falls never happened. They were never allowed to be seen.

THAT is the America we are living in now. Is THAT the America we want? Without access to truthful information, there is no democracy. There is no informed consent. There is no education. There is only propaganda.

Please help wake up your friends and relatives. Ask them how it could be that no one they were reading had acknowedged the President’s true level of functioning.

Now ask them who made the decision to attack inside Russia with US cluster bombs 5 days ago? Who is it that is nipping at the heels of Russia in a game of chicken about starting World War III? Do they want to stay in their bubble or get out?