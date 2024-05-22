Louisiana's bill passed the Senate 37-0, then passed the House 69-22, then went to the Senate again to speed up its entry into force, and passed 37-0 again.
Oklahoma's House easily passed a nearly identical bill, but it got stalled by Republicans--Republicans!!!--in the Oklahoma Senate
Why are Republican Senators holding up a law that would protect Oklahomans from the grip of the WHO, when both Oklahoma’s Attorney General and Oklahoma’s Governor have said NO to the WHO?
It’s wonderful that the A-G and Governor have issued opinions against the WHO, but only a LAW will protect Oklahomans once these public servants are no longer in office.
Are these Senators, blocking such a popular law, paid off by big Pharma?
See what a wonderful, extremely diligent Oklahoma activist has to say about the matter.
Do we know how many states have enacted such laws against the WHO? For example, does Florida already have such laws in place or is Oklahoma the first to attempt?
We have wolves in sheep's clothing in our midst.