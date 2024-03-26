The bipartisan support imho can only mean that the Dems were convinced the electorate would roast them if they voted no. Which means the electorate is speaking up!

This will go to the Louisiana House then Governor Jeff Landry, but it should sail through both very quickly.

Will Louisiana be the first domino to fall? The other red states won’t be far behind. Cause for major celebration!

La Senate 2024 03 26 171002 43.8KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

SLS 24RS-223 ORIGINAL

SENATE BILL NO. 133

BY SENATORS PRESSLY AND HODGES AND REPRESENTATIVE EDMONSTON

PUBLIC HEALTH. Provides relative to certain international organizations. (8/1/24)

AN ACT

To enact R.S. 49:24, relative to certain international organizations; to disallow the exercise of jurisdiction by certain international organizations; to prevent the use of communications from certain international organizations as a basis for action in the state of Louisiana; and to provide for related matters. Be it enacted by the Legislature of Louisiana:

Section 1. R.S. 49:24 is hereby enacted to read as follows:

§24. Jurisdiction of certain international organizations

The World Health Organization, United Nations, and the World

Economic Forum shall have no jurisdiction or power within the state of

Louisiana. No rule, regulation, fee, tax, policy, or mandate of any kind of the

World Health Organization, United Nations, and the World Economic Forum

shall be enforced or implemented by the state of Louisiana or any agency,

department, board, commission, political subdivision, governmental entity of

the state, parish, municipality, or any other political entity.

________________

Proposed law provides that the World Health Organization, United Nations, and the World Economic Forum shall have no jurisdiction or power within the state of Louisiana. Proposed law further provides that no rule, regulation, fee, tax policy, or mandate of any kind of the World Health Organization, United Nations, and the World Economic Forum shall be enforced or implemented by the state of Louisiana or any agency, department, board, commission, political subdivision, governmental entity of the state, parish, municipality, or any other political entity.

Effective August 1, 2024.

(Adds R.S. 49:24)