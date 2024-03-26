Louisiana's Senate just *UNANIMOUSLY* passed a bill that denies that any communication from the WHO, UN AND WEF may be used as a basis for action within the state!!!
Actually very similar to my model state resolution. WHAT a message this sends!
The bipartisan support imho can only mean that the Dems were convinced the electorate would roast them if they voted no. Which means the electorate is speaking up!
This will go to the Louisiana House then Governor Jeff Landry, but it should sail through both very quickly.
Will Louisiana be the first domino to fall? The other red states won’t be far behind. Cause for major celebration!
SLS 24RS-223 ORIGINAL
SENATE BILL NO. 133
BY SENATORS PRESSLY AND HODGES AND REPRESENTATIVE EDMONSTON
PUBLIC HEALTH. Provides relative to certain international organizations. (8/1/24)
AN ACT
To enact R.S. 49:24, relative to certain international organizations; to disallow the exercise of jurisdiction by certain international organizations; to prevent the use of communications from certain international organizations as a basis for action in the state of Louisiana; and to provide for related matters. Be it enacted by the Legislature of Louisiana:
Section 1. R.S. 49:24 is hereby enacted to read as follows:
§24. Jurisdiction of certain international organizations
The World Health Organization, United Nations, and the World
Economic Forum shall have no jurisdiction or power within the state of
Louisiana. No rule, regulation, fee, tax, policy, or mandate of any kind of the
World Health Organization, United Nations, and the World Economic Forum
shall be enforced or implemented by the state of Louisiana or any agency,
department, board, commission, political subdivision, governmental entity of
the state, parish, municipality, or any other political entity.
________________
Proposed law provides that the World Health Organization, United Nations, and the World Economic Forum shall have no jurisdiction or power within the state of Louisiana. Proposed law further provides that no rule, regulation, fee, tax policy, or mandate of any kind of the World Health Organization, United Nations, and the World Economic Forum shall be enforced or implemented by the state of Louisiana or any agency, department, board, commission, political subdivision, governmental entity of the state, parish, municipality, or any other political entity.
Effective August 1, 2024.
(Adds R.S. 49:24)
Let’s work to get all states to join this movement!
AND we should follow Tennessee
and ban all chemtrailing asap as our ecosystem is dying and almost
Beyond saving . When the trees and bees die, so will we!
yay ! let's do this one state at a time if need be.