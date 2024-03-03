First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me. —Martin Niemöller

https://encyclopedia.ushmm.org/content/en/article/martin-niemoeller-first-they-came-for-the-socialists

Initially, Niemöller's words were part of a text panel at the Holocaust museum. Today, they are prominently featured on a wall as the final words of the exhibition. They serve as an indictment of passivity and indifference during the Holocaust.

We are already enmeshed in the beginnings of another Holocaust and if we cannot hang together — as was said during the American Revolution — we will all hang separately.

Listen to your heart. That is where the truth and your humanity lie. Force yourself to discern the good and the bad, not on the basis of the propaganda and the mind control we are all exposed to, which you should do your best to avoid, but from your heart. If you don’t develop that ability, you will be in big trouble going forward into the dark night we face.

If your heart tells you that I or others are here to confuse and control you, please turn us off or unsubscribe. Do your best to only listen to, befriend and trust pure influences, who have no ulterior motive other than to help others.