Maybe this is why I was thrown off Twitter this week: a remade video of me at the European Parliament criticizing the WHO, May 2023, has been circulating
Reuters just published another "fact-check." "Freedom of speech, but not of reach," promised Twitter's CEO, Linda Yaccarino
This is what twitter said, although they have my phone, email and twitter handle:
https://www.reuters.com/fact-check/woman-speaking-about-pandemic-preparedness-soft-coup-is-not-who-official-2024-12-24/
I guess in the intervening 18 months it has become so much clearer that I was correct.
I am permanently suspended from Twitter/X since January 2021 and do not care for that platform. All Patriots know they went after Drs who spoke the Truth! You are the ones we trust the most! Wear it as a badge of honor Dr Nass! God Bless You! ❤️🙏🏼☦️
I don’t know about that, Dr Nass. Trump has made quite clear, as did Elon , that he is withdrawing the U.S. from the WHO, permanently if possible Elon wants to put Fauci behind bars. Perhaps this time it was an actual glitch.