""Military Coup To Stop Trump" - Mike Benz Exposes Elite's SHOCKING Wargame Plan For 2024 Election"/Patrick Bet-David interview 2 days ago
Mike Benz provides the evidence for a pre-2020 election plan to effect a coup if Trump had been reelected.
The 2020 election WAS a coup!
9 Jan 2017. Obama lifted the ban on funding “Gain of Function Research” abroad, just 11 days before Trump took office.1
11 Jan 2017. Freemason Anthony S. Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said 9 days prior to the inauguration of Trump’s presidency, that there was 'no doubt' Trump would be confronted with a surprise infectious disease outbreak during his presidency: ”There is no question that there will be a challenge to the coming administration in the arena of infectious diseases. … (The) Trump administration will not only be challenged by ongoing global health threats such as influenza and HIV, but also a surprise disease outbreak. … We will definitely get surprised in the next few years.” 2
26 Jan 2018. At the World Economic Forum George Soros: “Clearly, I consider the Trump administration a danger to the world. But I regard it as a purely temporary phenomenon that will disappear in 2020 or even sooner.” 3
J6: The false flag operation of the fake riot was planned, incited and guided by 200 infiltrated FBI mason agents, who broke into the Capitol !!! All intel agencies (CIA, FBI, NSA) were founded by masons and are run by them for their own nefarious goals.
In 2022, the same mason-plot was copy-pasted to disband the demonstrations of millions of Brazilians against the stolen elections through the rigged voting machines owned by mason Soros:
Weaponization of migration to steal elections and destroy nations
2024 Elections: bought or stolen? Both!
Kamala’s dirty Big Fat secrets:
Go vote! Let massive-voting drown massive-fraud!