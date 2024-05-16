Share this postNations are also in accord on propagandizing their populations in the newest version of the Pandemic Agreementmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherNations are also in accord on propagandizing their populations in the newest version of the Pandemic AgreementAnd they promise to conduct research on factors that hinder trust in science, authorities and agenciesMeryl NassMay 16, 202425Share this postNations are also in accord on propagandizing their populations in the newest version of the Pandemic Agreementmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther16ShareTrust the P$YENCE. (H/T Jeremy)25Share this postNations are also in accord on propagandizing their populations in the newest version of the Pandemic Agreementmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther16SharePrevious
They propagandize that nations are in agreement on propagandizing their populations.
The WHO treaty is total, 100 percent fascism.