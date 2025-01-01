New info on bird flu
While I have shown that bird flu is a psy-op, it is still important to closely observe what the federal agencies are doing so we can protect our food supply and call them out on bad policies
Institutionalizing (normalizing and requiring) “Biosecurity” on farms
If farmers want to continue to be reimbursed for poultry culling, they will need to cooperate with more stringent biosecurity measures and pass biosecurity audits, starting now.
https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2024/12/31/2024-31384/payment-of-indemnity-and-compensation-for-highly-pathogenic-avian-influenza
The Proximal Origin of Bird Flu and correcting the record
Dr. Peter McCullough’s team (himself, John Leake and Nik Hulscher) has been saying that the bird flu might have come from the USDA lab in Athens, Georgia—as well as saying that it definitely did so. No one else has made this claim. Dr. McCullough initially (incorrectly) said the current mortality rate of bird flu was 50%, when it is close to zero—recall the WHO chart I have posted twice that shows less than 10 total recorded human deaths from bird flu in the entire world over the past five years. He has since corrected himself.
I’d recommend Dr. McCullough also correct his assertion that this H5N1 came from a lab. It is very mild in humans. If it was designed as a biological weapon it would have done more than cause pink eye. Dr. McCullough has not produced the evidence to make such a momentous claim.
John Leake today mentioned an ABC-TV news story in which it was claimed that 10-15% of California’s cattle have died from bird flu. I can find NO confirmation of cattle deaths from bird flu on the USDA or CDC sites or other news media, and I think this story is due to one person making an inaccurate claim.
Instead, here is an early CDC report of an outbreak on a Texas dairy farm, where 10-15% of the cows showed signs of illness and “minimal death of cattle were observed”:
The USDA also indicates affected cattle recover well:
Among the dairies whose herds are exhibiting symptoms, the affected animals have recovered after isolation with little to no associated mortality reported.
The only H5N1 bird flu leading to human hospitalizations in North America (in the elderly Louisiana resident and the British Columbian teen) was a different strain than the one that has resulted in over 120 million chicken culls in the US. This more dangerous strain comes only from wild birds. There has never been a single death reported in North America due to bird flu of any kind.
Dr. Malone has written a long substack today about the issue of the bird flu origin. I agree with him that it is very important to report this issue accurately. It seems the McCullough team need to check multiple sources and be careful to avoid scaring the public with unverified claims. The team’s other work has been excellent, and I am sure they can catch their breath (they have been issuing reports at breakneck speed) and return to the top-notch reporting we are used to from the team.
Current bird flu stats, USDA hides its milk-testing program, and the resurrection of the prophets of doom
So I clicked on “Testing” to learn about the new National Milk Testing Strategy, and got the following message: You are not authorized to access this page. Since when did USDA start to classify milk testing? Does this mean USDA considers bird flu to be a bioweapon attack?
I think it is interesting that despite calls for sharing of more info on bird flu, our federal agencies continue to keep the data close to their chests. So the media speculate that every dead cow is a bird flu death, and further speculate that flies could be transmitting the illness. Maybe they can, but it is the responsibility of the USDA and FDA to sort that out. Where are these agencies? They keep spouting the same old nonsense, which makes room for Drs. Deborah Birx and 41 year old Leana Wen (former head of Planned Parenthood, former Baltimore Health Commissioner, member of the Council on Foreign Relations, former crisis actor with her husband at the Boston Marathon Massacre and media talking head) to demand vaccines asap and demand that more be done!!! How does someone so young get all those jobs? Was she groomed to be a narrative spreader from childhood?
Amusingly, the CDC’s Dr. Demetre Daskalakis was sent out to challenge Birx. The CDC’s Dr. Daskalakis appears to have interior windows in his home (or where he is recording) with metal bars. He says absolutely nothing useful. But eventually he starts talking about a potential vaccine rollout, too.
Wen and/or Birx said that 5 million doses of bird flu vaccines have been ordered by the Biden administration. Here we go again?
And if CDC does not agree with the Birx/Wen narrative, then who was it that pushed them out into the media again (and paid them) to demand bird flu vaccines?
