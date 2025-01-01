The Proximal Origin of Bird Flu and correcting the record

Dr. Peter McCullough’s team (himself, John Leake and Nik Hulscher) has been saying that the bird flu might have come from the USDA lab in Athens, Georgia—as well as saying that it definitely did so. No one else has made this claim. Dr. McCullough initially (incorrectly) said the current mortality rate of bird flu was 50%, when it is close to zero—recall the WHO chart I have posted twice that shows less than 10 total recorded human deaths from bird flu in the entire world over the past five years. He has since corrected himself.

I’d recommend Dr. McCullough also correct his assertion that this H5N1 came from a lab. It is very mild in humans. If it was designed as a biological weapon it would have done more than cause pink eye. Dr. McCullough has not produced the evidence to make such a momentous claim.

John Leake today mentioned an ABC-TV news story in which it was claimed that 10-15% of California’s cattle have died from bird flu. I can find NO confirmation of cattle deaths from bird flu on the USDA or CDC sites or other news media, and I think this story is due to one person making an inaccurate claim.

Instead, here is an early CDC report of an outbreak on a Texas dairy farm, where 10-15% of the cows showed signs of illness and “minimal death of cattle were observed”:

The USDA also indicates affected cattle recover well:

Among the dairies whose herds are exhibiting symptoms, the affected animals have recovered after isolation with little to no associated mortality reported.

The only H5N1 bird flu leading to human hospitalizations in North America (in the elderly Louisiana resident and the British Columbian teen) was a different strain than the one that has resulted in over 120 million chicken culls in the US. This more dangerous strain comes only from wild birds. There has never been a single death reported in North America due to bird flu of any kind.

Dr. Malone has written a long substack today about the issue of the bird flu origin. I agree with him that it is very important to report this issue accurately. It seems the McCullough team need to check multiple sources and be careful to avoid scaring the public with unverified claims. The team’s other work has been excellent, and I am sure they can catch their breath (they have been issuing reports at breakneck speed) and return to the top-notch reporting we are used to from the team.