New report released by a member of the Congressional Task Force on Trump's attempted assassination
Congressman and former law enforcement officer Clay Higgins, accompanied by his staffer, a former SWAT operator, releases his own initial investigative report into the attempted assassination of former President and Presidential Candidate Donald Trump. He spent 3 days on the ground in Butler, PA. Congressman Higgins is a member of the Congressional Task Force assigned to this investigation and the Task Force approved this release.
https://clayhiggins.house.gov/2024/08/15/higgins-releases-preliminary-investigative-report/
It is outrageous that the FBI released the body for cremation before a full investigation was completed. There were a lot a reasons to keep the body on ice and none not to. Sure the family would like to bury (or cremate) their son, but that is not a good reason for the FBI to release the body before the investigation is complete. They definitely did not proceed as any rookie has been advised to “Be calm, move slowly to the center, and just let the crime scene talk to you..” And they released this MAJOR crime scene in just 3 days. It speaks loudly of a possible coverup. Since there have been so many, it is not unreasonable to see that as a possibility.
Always in a rush to dispense with evidence. Certainly nothing to be concerned about.