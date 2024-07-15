Share this postNew video revealing people telling police about obvious shooter long before he shot Trumpmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherNew video revealing people telling police about obvious shooter long before he shot TrumpLike I said, the Dems are toast and hopefully some will roastMeryl NassJul 15, 2024134Share this postNew video revealing people telling police about obvious shooter long before he shot Trumpmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther115Sharehttps://x.com/MattWalshBlog/status/1812664556545601804134Share this postNew video revealing people telling police about obvious shooter long before he shot Trumpmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther115SharePrevious
The USSS sniper said he had eyes on the assassin for 3 minutes and was not given permission to fire. When the assassin opened fire he no longer needed permission and took the shot. The recorded radio traffic and the cell phones of every USSS person on scene need to be seized as evidence. Why?
Because it is debatably understandable that you don't shoot a dude on a roof overlooking a speech given by the next POTUS but you absolutely do not leave the protectee standing on stage while a possible threat is there. That is utterly inexcusable and needs to be answered for. The only way to get those answers is to hear all the communication between the USSS personnel on scene and any phone calls that may have been made back to DC.
The first step when the sniper saw the guy on the roof with a gun should have been to notify the team of the threat and remove Trump from the stage under the shield of every USSS person there. End of story, anything else is a serious problem with national security implications.
It is clear now that the USSS is compromised and not to be trusted. They are the deep state and need to be rigorously weeded out to remove anyone not willing to lay their lives down to protect anyone they are assigned to protect.
You can be sure this will all lead back to obama if a real investigation takes place. Under the current FBI, I don't see that happening.
Can Trump run for the Dems too, so that everyone wins?