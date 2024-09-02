OMNIWAR: A great way to describe what we are experiencing. Attend the Omniwar symposium Sept 21.
Learn more about the military aspects that have been neglected, about the goals of transhumanism and about the psychological warfare being waged.
https://www.technocracy.news/omniwar/
We are getting attacked from all directions. This should be a fabulous seminar. RSVP.
Last night, a friend of mine told me he's moved from wanting to fight (physically) what he considers to be his opposition to seeing what's happening as God's plan which is, therefore, futile to resist. My other friends don't even want to think about what's happening because it dampens their happiness. One of them said he feels sorry for our grandchildren. I asked him why he thinks it will take that long. He had no defense of his assumption. He's one of the guys that intentionally remains ignorant of current events to stay happy. And yet he thinks he knows how long it will take to get bad. Mind-boggling.
We need ways of describing what is happening to us, ways that make intuitive sense, and it being intuitive is also a kind of test of the descriptions.