I only had 10 minutes to give my talk in Tokyo, so I did what I usually do: cram in too much information without laying enough foundation. I provided the slides about ten days ago and readers asked for the video, which is necessary to understand the slides. But even the video isn’t enough. It took James Corbett, who also attended and spoke at the Tokyo International Crisis Summit 6 Conference, to really explain it. (He took 1 hour and was able to provide snippets from his earlier shows that dealt with parts of this story.). He posted this today at the Corbett Report.

James also notes that the original ideas for this exploration came from James himself and from Patrick Wood. In fact, I interviewed Patrick Wood about this exact history on CHD-TV about 3 months ago. I also did an interview with James Corbett that dealt with Marice Strong on CHD-TV a few months before that. Then I dug into a few areas they had not covered. I am sure there is a great deal more to this story that needs to be uncovered, but who has time to examine all the mountains of paperwork produced by the UN and its mountains of diplomats?

Nonethless, I think James and I have done a very good job in compiling very interesting information and showing how what the UN has done since 1972 (and possibly since its formation) sneakily instigated many of the New World Order policies being forced down our throats. Policies no one voted for, like 15 minute cities, massive surveillance, a biowarfare agent library, a 1.5 degree Celcius ceiling for temperature above the preindustrial era, and “Net-Zero” also known, but not acknowledged by the UN system, as deindustrialization.

You have to watch this and make it part of your understanding of the world. Furthermore, James has a tremendous number of additional links for further information below the video.

