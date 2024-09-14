https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2024/sep/12/fossil-fuel-companies-environment-greenwashing

The article provides many examples of “perception is everything.” It also has a video of UN Secretary-General Guterres (former Socialist Prime Minister of Portugal) telling us that fossil fuels must be phased out (“in a fair and just way”) in order to avoid a temp rise of 1.5 degrees above what there was at the start of the industrial revolution, or else we will suffer “devastating consequences.” Guterres is the UN’s #1 catastrophizer.

Some say the industrial revolution began during a ”Little Ice Age” and that the goal was established to be impossible to meet. So that whatever we did, it would never be enough, and more could be demanded.

I have been noodling around and learned the following. The 2016 Paris Agreement is where this crazy 1.5 degree C ceiling was established. But it is a treaty that was never put before the Senate for ratification. Instead, it was claimed that it was a spin-off from the 1992 UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, and so Obama did not need Senate approval. Obama actually signed it while in China, along with Xi.

Trump pulled us out of the agreement when he was President, and Biden put the US back in, in February 2021. So how enforceable it actually is in the US, since meeting the target is extremely expensive, and Congress has not approved doing so, is open to debate.

But in much of Europe, apparently, this 1.5 degree rule is treated like settled law that must be obeyed.

The globalists are relying on treaties and executive agreements to dodge Congress and the states to impose domestic laws. It is our job to stop them.

My next post includes quotes from the "current draft of the “Pact for the Future” that the UN seeks to be accepted by all UN member states in 8-9 days from now at the Summit of the Future. I decode what these passages mean, since the language is vague and aspirational. This gives you soundbites if you want to call your state and federal officials and complain about this Treaty, which is a wolf in sheep’s clothing.