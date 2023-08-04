I previously revealed a published CDC paper from 2021 that showed only 25 babies up to one year of age die from RSV yearly in the entire US, averaged over 12 years. This is death certificate data, which CDC collects. It is considered THE GOLD STANDARD. (I was wrong: 25 die WITH but only 17 die FROM RSV, according to their death certificates.)

4 million babies are born yearly in the US. 20,000 die in their first year. RSV kills 0.125% of them. It is way down the list of top causes of death.

https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/products/databriefs/db427.htm#section_5

RSV almost never causes chronic problems, except perhaps asthma. Or maybe children with an asthma tendency are also more susceptible to severe RSV.

RSV does hospitalize a lot of US infants. It frightens parents and causes a lot of work for doctors. And so this group of pediatricians on CDC’s advisory committee went gaga over this new product, which is supposed to be 70-80% effective at preventing severe RSV disease.

Now let’s step back.