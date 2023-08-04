Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Skupe
Aug 4, 2023

Stop going to the hospitals to have babies delivered and deliver them at home in a water bath with a midwife in attendance. Stop going to a pediatrician or hospital with your baby! (unless it's an emergency you can't handle). If they want to force shots of any kind, walk out and find another doctor.

Living Well Locally
Aug 4, 2023

We Americans so need to take back control of our health and that of our families.

