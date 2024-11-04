*We need elections we can trust. We cannot ask people to respect the results of elections that are open to cheating.*

A lot of people are asking about the possibility of election fraud in 2024. Well, there is something that is more dangerous than actual fraud. It is that the possibility of fraud causes the public to lose confidence in election integrity and therefore to reject the results if their candidate loses.

We need elections we can trust. We cannot ask people to respect the results of elections that are open to cheating. Therefore, we need to foreclose any possibility of cheating. We need to audit voter rolls, inspect voting machines for back doors, monitor vote counting, conduct exit polls and establish voter ID. Any politician who believes in democracy should support these safeguards.

I. The Mechanism of Fraud. Manlio DiNucci.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/us-elections-mechanism-fraud/5871706

The Presidential Election System

1) The two major Republican and Democrat parties choose their presidential candidate through primary elections held in 50 states. They are organised in various ways from state to state. In some states, candidates are selected through secret ballots, in other states through open meetings, called caucuses. In some states, only registered members of the party that organises the caucus may participate in the caucus, in others, non-members of the party or members of the opponent party may also participate and vote.

2) According to the caucus result, each candidate is assigned a variable number of delegates, who represent their state at the party’s national convention, which selects its presidential candidate. The Convention is attended not only by state delegates but also by super-delegates, important party personalities who can vote for whomever they want, sometimes reversing the situation.

3) A general election is held Once the two parties have chosen their presidential candidates. The voters do not directly elect the President but a Grand Elector representing the nominated candidate.

4) 558 Major Electors are to elect the President of the United States. To become President, it is necessary to obtain the votes of at least 270 of them. Each Great Elector represents the party to which he/she belongs, but the US Constitution does not require him/her to vote for the presidential candidate chosen by his/her party.

5) Each state has a number of Grand Electors, calculated to favour smaller states: sparsely populated Wyoming has one Grand Elector for every 194,000 inhabitants; more populous California has one Grand Elector for every 723,000 inhabitants.

RESULT: This system allows political manoeuvring of all sorts: for example, having members of their party attend and vote for members of the opposing party’s caucus, in such a way as to prevent the election of a particular candidate considered politically dangerous. The assignment of a Grand Elector based on a number of inhabitants changes from state to state and sometimes leads to the Presidency of United States candidates who received fewer votes in the general election.

The Voting Mechanism

1) There is no federal law requiring the identification of voters. The Governor of California, a member of the Democratic party, has introduced a law that prohibits requiring identification of those who show up at polling stations to vote.

2) In the 2020 elections, postal voting increased substantially to over 66 million (up to 28 million in 2016).

3) A 2002 law requires the presence of an electronic voting machine in all polling stations. However, there is no such standard for building a securely usable electronic machine.

4) About a fourth of the voters will vote with machines that issue paper ballots. The remaining ones will vote by electronic machines that store the votes, and may or may not generate a paper record of the vote.

RESULT: This mechanism allows all kinds of fraud. Ballots arriving by mail are opened and recorded by personnel hired through private companies, in those companies there may be people in charge of falsifying the results. Electronic voting machines can be manipulated by loading them with programs that falsify the results.

II. It Did Occur. Tyler Durden

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/it-did-occur-kentucky-county-clerk-confirms-voting-booth-glitch-shifted-trump-votes

III. Alabama official indicted on voter fraud charges, accused of ballot stuffing in Democratic primary. Julia Mueller - 01/12/23

https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/3810727-alabama-official-indicted-on-voter-fraud-charges-accused-of-ballot-stuffing-in-democratic-primary/

The chairman of Alabama’s Perry County Commission has been indicted on felony and misdemeanor counts of voter fraud in connection with both the primary and general elections during the midterms, officials announced Wednesday. Albert Turner Jr. is accused of voting multiple times in the state’s primary elections last spring and of ballot harvesting during the midterm general elections in November, according to a release from Alabama’s secretary of state and Fourth Judicial Circuit District Attorney Michael Jackson. Turner has been charged with violating state law prohibiting the fraudulent filling out of other people’s absentee ballots, and is currently under ongoing investigation. Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill (R) declined at a press conference to weigh in on how big an impact Turner’s actions may have had on Alabama’s primary and general election results. The state has seen seven convictions of voter fraud within the last eight years, according to Merrill’s office.

IV. In 2005 ten different election security issues were discussed in a presentation by Professor Douglas W. Jones to NIST , which has responsibility for election integrity:

Registration frauds. Repeating (individual voters voting more than once). Ballot box stuffing. Chain ballots. Voter assistance. Intimidation and Violence. Altering Ballots. Substitution of Ballots. False Count and False Returns. Altering Returns

How many could be used today?

V. Four different federal agencies assessed the risk to election security of electronic ballot delivery as HIGH.

“The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the Election Assistance Commission (EAC), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) assess that the risks vary for electronic ballot delivery, marking, and return. While there are effective risk management controls to enable electronic ballot delivery and marking, we recommend paper ballot return as electronic ballot return technologies are high-risk even with controls in place. Recognizing that some election officials are mandated by state law to employ this high-risk process, its use should be limited to voters who have no other means to return their ballot and have it counted. Notably, we assess that electronic delivery of ballots to voters for return by mail is less vulnerable to systemic disruption.”

https://www.cisa.gov/sites/default/files/2024-02/Final_%20Risk_Management_for_Electronic-Ballot_05082020_508c.pdf