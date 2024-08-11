Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Senator Rand Paul, MD discuss preventing pandemics by controlling Gain-of-Function research; the COVID origins coverup; Tony Fauci and much more. Will Fauci ever be prosecuted?

The GOF needs to stop. Consider calling your Democrat Senators to cosponsor Senator Paul’s bill that would require all GOF projects paid for by the USG to be independently reviewed. It is really important to stop making it easy for the bad guys to roll out pandemics (or fake pandemics, as they do both) at will.

My two posts from last weekend related to the 2014-2017 GOF moratorium and the Biden administration’s new proposed GOF oversight plan—both proposals designed imho to prevent serious oversight, provide context. Here and here.

