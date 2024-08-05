The federal government that has spent billions on GOF research in the US and overseas, and continues to do so, issued a new policy on stopping pandemics resulting from GOF research in June. It is discussed in a NY Times Op-Ed below.

Senator Rand Paul spent months drafting a bill that would create a new Board to review potentially dangerous GOF research proposals, and introduced it on July 10, 2024 in a hearing that investigated gain of function research related to COVID.

I was among the group of scientists and doctors he asked to comment on it.

The fact that his bill was not mentioned once by these July 23 Op-Ed authors is telling: they are cutting Rand Paul (and Congress) out of the discussion re getting on top of GOF (aka biological warfare) research. In fact, during a June 18, 2024 Senate hearing Senator Roger Marshall, MD and witnesses Stephen Quay and Richard Ebright made clear that a furin cleavage site, and multiple other features of the virus are clearly engineered — and the GOF research used to produce it can have no peaceful application, no chance of leading to a vaccine or drug. I note that Professor Ebright said that the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic cost 20 million lives and $25 Trillion dollars. This hearing was not mentioned either. It is quite a hearing and I recommend paying close attention to it.

There is a third notable omission in the article, and that is mention of the Biological Weapons Convention, a treaty to which the US (and 182 other nations) are a party. Until around 2000 everyone thought this treaty prohibited Gain-of-Function This is a curious omission, because you cannot stop the problem of pandemics resulting from lab accidents or deliberate releases unless you stop the lab work around the world. And this treaty provides an existing framework that might be used to do this. Note that the proposed WHO treaties also conspicuously omitted any mention of the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC).

When you mention the BWC, no one wants to talk about the fact that the USA demolished the essentially completed negotiations that would have made the BWC a solid treaty, with teeth, back in 2000.

Like the 2014 moratorium policy I discussed in an earlier post yesterday, the newly proposed government policy the Op-Ed authors are supporting would allow the scientist himself to designate whether his research is likely to involve a gain of function. Just like Daszak and Baric were allowed to do during the moratorium.

However, the authors do make several good points. After claiming the proposed policy is robust, they point out multiple holes in the policy. All these holes need to be fixed.

I have to suspect that the thrust of this newly proposed administration policy was to get out in front of Congressional efforts to solve the problem, and derail those efforts, by producing a policy with loopholes you could drive a pandemic through. And to retain all review within NIH and DHHS.

Author Marc Lipsitch was on the NSABB panel, was fired by Fauci, helped found the Cambridge Working Group which helped lead to the 2014 Moratorium. Then during COVID he was 1000% all in on the narratives. He is NIH-funded at Harvard Chan School of Public Health. Tom Inglesby has spent his entire career at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health’s Center for Biosecurity, recruited by DA Henderson in the 1990s, pontificating on biodefense and arranging tabletop exercises for DOD/CIA. Cicero is his deputy.

https://www.nytimes.com/2024/07/23/opinion/protect-accidental-pandemic.html

Guest Essay

How to Reduce the Risk of a Catastrophic Lab Accident