Rebutting bizarre assertions about the WHO's negotiations
Hope this does not bore you but it is important to clear things up
These grossly wrong assertions were made 2 days ago by someone we had trusted:
“… you should realize the following:
The WHO negotiations are NOT an attack on national sovereignty.
The WHO negotiations are NOT about mandates or lockdowns.
The WHO negotiations are NOT about attempting to seize control of the doctor-patient relationship.
The WHO negotiations are NOT a plot that has been planned and is controlled by the Chinese Communist Party
The WHO negotiations will NOT be countered by standing up for states’ rights, or by state nullification.”
But they are simply wrong and there has been no correction or clarification.
The WHO Treaty claims it is not an attack on sovereignty, but what else can you call it when the WHO will get to declare emergencies and then dictate to 196 nations what they must do; how much they must spend; whether to use specific drugs or vaccines, etc? I dealt with this yesterday here.
Article 18 of the International Health Regulations gives the WHO, once the word “binding” that has been added in an amendment has been approved, the power to order and enforce vaccine mandates and lockdowns.
The provisions in both the Treaty and Amendments dictate censorship of health “misinformation and disinformation” thus controlling what information your doctor can access. Article 43 paragraph 4 in the Amendments gives the WHO the right to order that certain drugs be withheld during a declared public health emergency. That seems like an uncountenanceable intrusion into the doctor-patient relationship to me.
I cannot comment on the role of the Chinese since I don’t know what it is
I just explained in the last post why standing up for the rights of states to regulate health is critically important, and pointed out that the executive branch lacks the authority to delegate any powers to the WHO over American citizens, in any event.
The issue of where power lies and who has the power to delegate it to the WHO is critically important for us all. This is the reason why the EU suddenly asserted that its competence in health is high and the WHO asserted that it had the authority to negotiate with the EU, despite the fact the EU is not a member of the WHO: it is an attempt to supercede individual European nations’ authority and negotiate a transfer of power from all 27 member nations to the WHO. Precisely what our federal government is doing.
This was a very important week, in which the legal issues came into sharp focus and we the people felt hopeful that we could evade the legal traps that have been set.
And that was when the “Red Herrings” post appeared on March 29, throwing large numbers of people into a tizzy of confusion. Was our movement getting too strong, and was long-established trust risked to finally try and derail us?
The March 7, 2024 version of the Treaty is the same repackaged tyranny that was found in the 6 earlier versions. Don’t get confused and don’t give up.
Thanks and I stand with you Meryl and any logical person would regarding the draconian WHO which I personally call a terrorist organization, along with the WEF and UN .
Frankly there is ZERO good or advantages to have UNELECTED NGO thugs, telling we the people about our laws, or/and how a state, nation or even tiny community should conduct themselves.
As to doctors and patients the single most inalienable human right is in fact MY BODY MY CHOICE. If you cannot control that, simply put you are a slave .
The world we live in is really dark and evil. I could say it is upside down .
You and every citizen are PRIVATE CITIZENS and rhe government HAS NO RIGHT right to know anything about you or me as private citizens..
Meanwhile those we elect and hold office are so-called CIVIL SERVANTS of the people and we the people HAVE EVERY RIGHT TO KNOW EVERYTHING ABOUT THEM.
Over decades we the people looked away at the ever creeping INTRUSIONS and SURVEILLANCE on personal people.
The concept of allowing the ENSLAVEMENT of citizens and knowing WVERY ASPECT of yout life is KNOCKING ON OUR DOOR.
In summary, the veterans the suffered and died for your liberty, freedoms and democracy have been spit on. Everyone has an inalienable right to security of person and privacy.
Evil Gates just donated ANOTHER 1 2 BILLION to speed up and advance the bringing in of digital ID .
IF WE THE PEOPLE DO NOT RISE UP and take back our rights, we will soon wake up with CAMERA'S with facial recognition in your, and your children's bedrooms .
I feel like I am living in a horror movie where the BORG say you will be assimilated- resistance is futile.
I say HELL NO . I WILL FIGHT THIS CRAP AND DIE ON THIS HILL IF NECESSARY.
YES, it's bad . Yes, it's really really bad and EVERYONE MUST GET ANGRY and SAY STOP - I AM NOT GOING TO TAKE THIS ANYMORE .
Retired Veteran living in the Canadian Gulag.
The guilty "fleeth" where no one pursues. Arent countries run by big boys and big girls that can make their own decisions?...why does everything have to be centralized?...that's my big question. Because it's a lie -it's an attempt at world government- it's so obvious- it's patently obvious