Ron Johnson notes lack of cooperation with Congress in its assassination attempt investigation, and issues preliminary findings and questions
A detailed 13 page report of importance
https://www.ronjohnson.senate.gov/services/files/4E6577F1-8AD2-4CB9-9FC7-5896C27A9647
Here is page 1. Go to the link above for the rest of this report.
I like Meryl more and more.
The political circus is taken for granted, but this is sooo much more! :)
https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-trump-card
What about the reports of 2-3 shooters? I understand one was the SS sniper. That leaves one unaccounted for.