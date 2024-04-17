Ron Johnson's Bill S444 to require the Senate to Ratify (with 2/3 vote) WHO treaty has now achieved 49 cosponsors
Every Republican Senator is now a sponsor of this bill
https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/senate-bill/444/cosponsors
Rep. Tom Tiffany’s Companion Bill HR1425 in the House needs Republican and Democrat cosponsors. Democrats needed in the Senate to cosponsor.
This is a nonpartisan issue! Who gets to control healthcare? Americans or the WHO?
Please ask your members and Senators to sign on to these bills as sponsors and get them across the finish line!
WHO needs to be put in its place
A bunch of whinny, 3rd world catering who resemble Dicken's Oliver
"Please sir, may I have more"
Since becoming corrupted with sponsors finances which equate to 'INFLUENCE' for profits, The World Health Organisation is no longer relevant in any world health matters.
We, the people determined that this unelected organisation no longer has any influence on world health matters.
We, the people, have spoken!
Have I become a tad cynical since the WHO assisted in the creation and development of the bio-weapon called Covid. They then deliberately coordinated the launch the Covid Scamdemic, in order to justify the introduction of a dangerous and useless injectable 'CURE' which they pretend is a 'VACCINE'?
Mick from Hooe (UK) Unjabbed to live longer!