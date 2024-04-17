https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/senate-bill/444/cosponsors

Rep. Tom Tiffany’s Companion Bill HR1425 in the House needs Republican and Democrat cosponsors. Democrats needed in the Senate to cosponsor.

This is a nonpartisan issue! Who gets to control healthcare? Americans or the WHO?

Please ask your members and Senators to sign on to these bills as sponsors and get them across the finish line!