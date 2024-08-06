Share this postSave the Dates! 2nd Annual ATTACK ON FOOD AND FARMERS and How to Fight Back, Sept 6 and 7merylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSave the Dates! 2nd Annual ATTACK ON FOOD AND FARMERS and How to Fight Back, Sept 6 and 7A more detailed program will be coming soon. Any questions?Meryl NassAug 06, 202446Share this postSave the Dates! 2nd Annual ATTACK ON FOOD AND FARMERS and How to Fight Back, Sept 6 and 7merylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther16Share46Share this postSave the Dates! 2nd Annual ATTACK ON FOOD AND FARMERS and How to Fight Back, Sept 6 and 7merylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther16SharePreviousNext
Surely, we the people, have gone beyond obeying ridiculous ideas from insane purveyors of Global Warming. We, the people back the Farmers 100%. We do not accept insane Globalist concepts!
We simply say, "you found many fools in the population that accepted the (not so) Safe & Effective (DEADLY) injections, but we're a lot wiser now and don't trust the Establishment and medical industry.
We now understand the evil, unacceptable long term intentions of the WEF's New World Order = to CULL Earth's population! Enough is enough so we ain't being taken for gullible mugs again.
We back Farmers and any entity producing meat, vegetable and other healthy food and must simply tell governments we do not your insane and pathetic 'Food and Mind Control' processes.
LIABILITY must be immediately reintroduced for ALL Medicines, particularly 'EXPERIMENTAL mRNA injections that are more likely to cause human lives than to save them. mRNA = Gene Editing and we ain't gonna accept being surreptitiously Genetically Modified!
No more jabs until they prove to be SAFE & EFFECTIVE to honest checking authorities - NOT the corrupted FDA or CDC!
Unjabbed Mick (UK) I'll live longer eating steak and avoiding medical intervention!
An all-star team lineup. Can it enable prosecutions? THAT will be the game-changer, especially when "they" are offered plea deals for cooperation.