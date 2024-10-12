Bottom line: there are no long-term data on these vaccines. And since they might produce the spike protein, an indisputably dangerous toxin, indefinitely, it would be crazy to use this vaccine. But since the era of COVID began, the precautionary principle was thrown out, and the more risks a vaccine manufacturer and regulator take, the better, it seems.

Here is what the manufacturer Arcturus claims as the benefits of this vaccine:

it requires a much lower dose for the same degree of antibody production

it continues to induce the production of more antigen (spike protein) for a longer duration than existing mRNA vaccines like Comirnaty

I have long explained (for 25 plus years) that vaccines are unsuitable as a response to bioterrorism (or for that matter, rapidly mutating viruses) because you don’t know what the infectious agent will look like ahead of time, nor what the immunogenic epitopes on it will be—the area against which a vaccine is directed. So you can’t design a vaccine ahead of time.

Furthermore, it takes years to assess the safety, efficacy and proper dose of a vaccine. So by the time you have been able to prepare and manufacture a vaccine the pandemic or biowarfare epidemic has come and gone.

Below is a [pre-COVID] CDC chart designed to show what happens during the 10-15 year it takes to develop a vaccine. Most vaccine candidates never make it to licensure because they are not safe or effective or require too high a dose to be economic.

Instead of admitting that producing a vaccine in time for an epidemic or biowarfare is impossible, grifters like Jeremy Farrar and Bill Gates, who together created the financial black hole CEPI (Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation) in 2017 to siphon $billions of our tax dollars for the 100 day vaccine moonshot, have simply behaved as if the limits of scientific innovation don’t apply to them.

They did not start with a new scientific advance. No, they started with a preposterous claim: We WILL produce a vaccine for pandemics or biowarfare in 100 days. And we will manufacture enough for the entire world in 30 more days.

How do you make this work? There is no new science. You make it work by killing regulation. Killing regulation works if you don’t actually care whether your product works or is safe. The original COVID vaccines seem to have been the test of whether you could make unsafe and ineffective vaccines and convince the public to take them.

Check.

But it took over 300 days to roll out the first Pfizer vaccines. So you need to use a platform that requires a smaller amount of product. The self-amplifying vaccine does that. That speeds up the manufacturing considerably.

If you can kill off a real regulatory process, you probably can manufacture enough of the self-amplifying vaccine for the whole world in 30 days. And you may make CEPI’s vaccine promise a reality.

You demand that every nation create a clinical trials network—the WHO and UN treaties attempted to include this but did not get the language to do so over the finish line. Ezekiel Emanuel has claimed it was a citizen duty to participate in clinical trials! And the 2016 21st Century Cures Act instructed FDA to use existing big data instead of clinical trials to speed up drug and vaccine licensure. In other words, the globalists have long viewed the traditional clinical trial process as a problem and tried to come up with ways to get around it.

What really happened for both the older COVID vaccines and the self-amplifying COVID vaccines (which Pfizer was studying in 2020 btw) is that very brief clinical trials were conducted, insufficient to generate evidence of safety or efficacy. Even then, Pfizer massaged its data, losing a huge number of vaccinated subjects but very few placebo subjects and mischaracterizing deaths and adverse events. Comirnaty’s clinical trial allegedly enrolled 40,000 subjects, but the data used by FDA to issue an authorization came from a mean enrollment of only two months.

The duration of enrollment for the Vietnam study of the self-amplifying mRNA vaccine was “up to three months” and averaged one month of followup after the first dose:

The placebo groups in 2 studies described in the paper above (one a pooled study of 1,000 subjects and the other a study of 16,000 subjects) allegedly had many more serious adverse events than the vaccinated subjects: 3.3 times as many in the first group, and 1.6 times as many in the second group. This reveals some significant problem with the study: perhaps the placebo injection caused problems, perhaps the placebo groups were sicker than the vaccinated groups, perhaps the investigators favored the vaccine groups and did not list all their adverse events… Whatever it was, this told me the study was unreliable and should not be considered in a licensing decision. The claim was made that the vaccine was 56% effective.

What about Arcturus? On its Board is the famous or infamous Dr. Moncef Slaoui, who was the Chief Scientific Advisor to Operation Warp Speed. He has been involved with a number of questionable vaccines it seems:

Under his leadership the operation enabled the fastest ever development, manufacturing, and approval of multiple COVID-19 vaccines in less than 11 months after the virus genetic sequence was described. Dr. Slaoui has sat on several biotechnology company boards, including Moderna, Inc. and Lonza Group AG, and he chaired the boards of Galvani, and Vaxcyte, a vaccine development platform company. Dr. Slaoui spent nearly 30 years at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) holding leadership positions including as member of the Board of Directors of GSK PLC; Chairman of Pharmaceutical R&D; Chairman Global R&D, Vaccines & Oncology; and Chairman, Global Vaccines. As Chairman of Pharmaceutical R&D, Dr. Slaoui led a restructuring to improve focus on innovation and productivity. As Chairman of Global Vaccines, Dr. Slaoui was directly involved in GSK's vaccine pipeline, leading to the creation of 14 new vaccines, including Shingrix®, to prevent shingles; Cervarix®, to prevent cervical cancer; Mosquirix, to prevent malaria; Rotarix®, to prevent rotavirus gastroenteritis; and Synflorix, to prevent pneumococcal disease.

Arcturus just produced some longer-term, additional data about its vaccine:

What is the bottom line?

The spike protein should not be used as an antigen for any vaccine due to its toxicity but it is being used again.

The LNP in this case has been around a long time and probably has roughly similar toxicity as the Pfizer and Moderna LNPs.

Current mRNA COVID vaccines have net no efficacy (since their initial efficacy becomes negative after several weeks or months) and so a prolonged duration of spike protein production could mean even worse (more negative) efficacy—which should be settled before giving the vaccine to people.

In Japan, there is concern that the vaccine could spread or shed between people. Certainly, since this self-amplifying vaccine makes its own mRNA, this is a greater concern than with ordinary mRNA vaccines. Greater amounts of mRNA might be found in body fluids (including exosomes) or breath of excreted with urine and stool. Will the replicase enzyme (the rna dependent RNA polymerase) also be produced in large quantities? I do not know.

Japan is a country where there is a lot of knowledge about the risks of the mRNA vaccines. It appears that the new sa-mRNA vaccines, which rolled out at the start of October in Japan, are getting push-back from the people.