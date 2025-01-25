Several Health Freedom groups are encouraging Americans to come to the Senate for Bobby's hearings as a powerful show of support, this Wednesday and Thursday, 10 am
Room 215 of the Dirksen Senate Office Building
My Kennedy has done a great deal for the health freedom movement and he wants to do much more. Can those who are able give back in this way?
The blue building in the upper right corner is the Dirksen Building.
If one was going to participate, how can one coordinate this with others? I would want to be part of an organized group so that things would go as well as possible.
Love you Dr. Nass. From and RN who is out and fled the state