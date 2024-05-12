Why were the Netherlands, New Zealand, Iran so quiet about issuing reservations or rejections of the amendments in 2022? Were they bribed or exhorted or threatened to keep it quiet because the WHO was claiming consensus for the 2022 approval?

We are very grateful to Slovakia for making its position known. We beg Slovakia to come to the meeting and to vote NO. Help other nations come forward by voting NO, rather than doing what the WHO wants, which is to not appear for the vote, and by so doing Slovakia would not block the WHO’s false claim of consensus.

https://enrsi.rtvs.sk/articles/news/362844/slovakia-will-not-support-new-pandemic-treaty