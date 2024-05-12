Slovakia announces it will not sign the existing versions of the treaty and IHR amendments. Tedros begs Slovakia to not block "consensus"
The bogus consensus the WHO often claims, but rarely receives, is something that needs to be exploded.
Why were the Netherlands, New Zealand, Iran so quiet about issuing reservations or rejections of the amendments in 2022? Were they bribed or exhorted or threatened to keep it quiet because the WHO was claiming consensus for the 2022 approval?
We are very grateful to Slovakia for making its position known. We beg Slovakia to come to the meeting and to vote NO. Help other nations come forward by voting NO, rather than doing what the WHO wants, which is to not appear for the vote, and by so doing Slovakia would not block the WHO’s false claim of consensus.
https://enrsi.rtvs.sk/articles/news/362844/slovakia-will-not-support-new-pandemic-treaty
This should be trending thanks for the update
Good hope the rest of the countries do the same. Exit the WHO enslavement treaty