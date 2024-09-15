The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, 1992, stemming from from the Rio “Earth Summit” in 1992 seems to be the only climate change treaty the US Senate agreed to. While it signed and ratified this convention, it has not ratified the Paris or Kyoto subsequent climate agreements, though President Biden returned the US to the Paris Accord after President Trump removed the US from the Paris Accord. The Paris Accord is where the specific temperature goals and strictures can be found.

https://unfccc.int/files/essential_background/background_publications_htmlpdf/application/pdf/conveng.pdf

Maurice Strong, an oilman friend of David Rockefeller’s, played THE central role in defining and effecting global climate change efforts from about 1970 until 2010, was the Secretary-General of both Stockholm environmental summit in 1972 and the Rio Earth Summit of 1992. I believe he helped found the IPCC and helped create its interesting program of work, assuring that the group would come up with the “right” answers.

James Corbett has 2 excellent programs (here and here) about Mr. Strong, an extraordinary Canadian wheeler-dealer who finally was nailed for corruption over the Iraq ‘oil for food’ program and then relocated to live in China. James and I also talked about Strong in my CHD-TV show here. Strong almost singlehandedly created and fostered the world’s climate change story and response. He was also into de-industrialization, and even played around with creating a new religion. He had limitless ambitions.

Here is a 2015 eulogy for Mr. Strong from the Executive Director of the UN Environmental Program. Strong founded this UN agency and was its first chief.