The questions they didn't ask Marty Makary at his confirmation hearing
By all accounts, Marty Makary’s confirmation hearing to lead the FDA went smoothly. As an experienced surgeon at Johns Hopkins with impeccable credentials, he handled questions with ease…
5 hours ago · 32 likes · 2 comments · Maryanne Demasi, PhD
I recently discovered that the nebulizer that I purchased in 2020 now requires a prescription!
And 35% hydrogen peroxide, mentioned in the 2021 update to The One Minute Cure, has disappeared from store shelves.
From my limited understanding of our government, I suspect this is the FDA's handiwork. The purpose would seem to be limiting self-help options when the next manmade chimeric bioweapon is accidentally released upon the world.
I fear this level of detail will be missed in any reforms of the FDA.
If he's from J Hopkins, he's already suspect. JH contributes heavily to the globalist agenda.