Some people worry that the IHR amendments passed. DON'T. This list of the bullets we just dodged should make the result clear. CELEBRATE!
We did it. People power beat the $ and the connections of the globalist cabal. The IHRs that passed were merely a face-saving measure.
One bad thing remained in the IHR, and that was "addressing" misinformation and disinformation, but the IHR did not tell nations how to address it. Here is what passed:
https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA77/A77_ACONF14-en.pdf
Below is a list of the major bullets we just dodged that were REMOVED from the IHR amendments +/- the pandemic treaty:
The "pathogen access and benefit sharing system," the biowarfare agent lending library--gone.
One Health--gone.
Medical mandates--gone.
Digital vaccine passports (aka digital IDs)--gone.
Blank check to WHO--gone.
Removal of human rights--gone.
Ability to call emergencies other than health, like climate--gone.
Ability to restrict drugs, move meds from country to country, require vaccinations--gone
Ability to order countries to pass laws demanded by WHO--gone
Demand to roll out untested, unlicensed vaccines--gone
Demand to give liability shields to unlicensed vaccines and drugs--gone
Ability to commandeer products—gone
THIS WAS A HUGE WIN. The globalists got essentially nothing that was important to them. They will keep trying. We will keep stopping them. The meeting just ended. The Pandemic Treaty is to be negotiated for another year. So we can’t let up but we won the first round.
One Health -- gone. That's good. With all the new rights afforded to animals, I was afraid I'd be evicted from my home to make room for a family of opossums.
Meryl Nass you have been a true blessing and a driving force in stopping the W.H.O. from getting the green light in becoming the binding authority to be submitted to by 194 countries and their citizens, by the first day of June 2024 .
You understood the importance of celebrating incremental achievements, which fuels forward movement toward winning a decisive battle, such as this one. You have been a monumental positive influence on many people and gave them renewed vigor in continuing their efforts to win one battle at a time. When people celebrate key winnings it helps them to unwind and stay engaged. This way people do not get all worn out, in low spirits and discouraged.
I will always remember Kim Iversen interviewing you two months ago. You presented her with many of the severe challenges involved in preventing The W.H.O. from reaching their goal by June 1, 2024. It was clear that the more she was listening, the more she understood that the powers to be contended with were too great; overwhelmed, she then spoke the no-nonsense, inevitable words:
“I don’t think there is any way to stop this”. Timestamp 1:04:12
https://tube.doortofreedom.org/w/mC3PSwUECU7G54zChpaxFs
Much Love to you and everyone else who are genuinely working for the greatest benefit of all. You are all TRUE VIRTUOUS HUMAN BEINGS. You inspire me, each day, to spend energy in thinking of ways I can help, and to put those thoughts into action.
I can only express infinite gratitude, for now and the many battles ahead.
Thank you