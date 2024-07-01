About 1 in 8 congressional staffers are not making a living wage, according to a new analysis of payroll data. The problem is particularly acute for staff assistants, who are often the most junior staffers in congressional offices. According to Issue One, a “crosspartisan” group that advocates for transparency in politics, nearly 1,200 staffers in 2020 made less than the $42,610 that the Massachusetts Institute of Technology says is a living wage for an adult with no children in the nation’s capital. Right around 13 percent of Washington, D.C.-based congressional aides came up short of that mark. In the report, shared first with CQ Roll Call, Issue One analyzed LegiStorm data and found staff assistants make a median income short of $39,000 per year, with press assistants and legislative correspondents doing a little better at a median of about $44,000 per year for each.

It looks like they earn a bit more in Senate offices than House offices. If you have been in Congress you may have noticed the large number of young (20s and 30s) staffers. They don’t have a lot of experience and don’t have time to look into issues deeply. There are so many issues to deal with, and so many people they have to meet! The offices open at 8 am and close at 6 pm and many work 12 hour days.

It is obvious that the Congressional offices did not bloat the way the agencies did over the past 40 years.

I just looked up the number of attorneys working for the federal government in 2022. It seems they have a lot more time and people to think about legislation than the legislators.

The federal government employs 35,640 attorneys of which 393 are stationed in US Territories or in foreign countries. The Department of Justice is the largest employer with 10,265, the Department of Homeland Security has 2,088, and the Department of Treasury employs 2,146. All of the cabinet level and large agencies employ substantial numbers of attorneys in multiple areas.

