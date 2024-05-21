Good news. It looks hopeful that the 54-nation Africa block will not let itself be splintered, and will stand firm on getting the minimal demands for real equity, no blank check, etc. This is very good news.
Thank you for keeping us all informed; this is great news. It’s shameful that the USA isn’t leading the charge to stop the WHO. You would think this alone would be a wake up call that our country has become the bully we claimed to be fighting for so many years; probably why we can’t find any mention of this crucial matter in mainstream news. I am so grateful for you and your tireless efforts.
That is very good news!