China-style surveillance using facil recognition, in real time, is already here in the US. While NYC has over 18,000 CCTV cameras, used for multiple purposes including facial recognition, it is Atlanta, GA that surpasses even most China cities, with one camera for every 8 residents.

Did your town vote for this? Was the public allowed debate on the pros and cons?

Here is the article Substack would not let me cross-post.