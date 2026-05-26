Substack does it again, refuses to cross-post article on facial recognition surveillance
Biden-style censorship is back
China-style surveillance using facil recognition, in real time, is already here in the US. While NYC has over 18,000 CCTV cameras, used for multiple purposes including facial recognition, it is Atlanta, GA that surpasses even most China cities, with one camera for every 8 residents.
Did your town vote for this? Was the public allowed debate on the pros and cons?
Here is the article Substack would not let me cross-post.
Substack is a containment zone. Try to get Google to index your pages.
The global cult is in a race against time to keep their fake narratives alive. People are waking up and opposition is growing.