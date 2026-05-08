Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Jason Brain's avatar
Jason Brain
11h

Remember when Substack was (briefly, and ostensibly originally) free of algorithmic obfuscation?

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Mark Brody's avatar
Mark Brody
11h

The Polaris II project is a scam, just as COVID was. It's a framework for redistributing power from sovereign nations to technocrats incorrectly identified as public health professionals. It's an attempt to end democracy, bring the locus of power into the hands of the plutocrats who populate the WEF, Bilderberg Group, TLC and CFR. The fake virtue signaling of there being a motivation for health security and population protection is a transparent lie, just as with COVID.

These are criminals operating under cover, but their cover is no longer fooling enough people. They still think they can get away with it, like any criminal too in love with his idea to care about how others see things.

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