The U.S. Supreme Court next week will hear arguments in a case that will determine what you can say and read online.

Will it be your choice? Or will a government bureaucrat decide for you?

On Monday, March 18, the Supreme Court will hear from attorneys arguing on behalf of the states of Missouri and Louisiana and the individual plaintiffs in a case that will have a huge impact on CHD’s own closely related legal effort — Kennedy v. Biden — to shut down government censorship.

The respondents in the case coming before the Supreme Court already won a lower court injunction against the Biden administration based on evidence that key administration officials knowingly broke the law when they pressured social media companies to censor content that contradicted the government’s narrative.

As CHD stated in our “friend-of-the-court brief” submitted to the Supreme Court:

“There may be no individual in the country more heavily targeted for social media censorship by the federal government than Mr. Kennedy” — CHD’s founder and chairman on leave.

It’s no exaggeration to say that how the Supreme Court rules in this case will determine the fate of freedom of speech in America.

The government has been engaged for years in a brave new world where it censors dissent and dissenters by proxy, controlling what hundreds of millions of Americans say, see, and hear every day.

A federal judge said this case “arguably involves the most massive attack against free speech in United States’ history.”

Government bureaucrats decided that you should know only two facts about COVID: that the vaccines alone will “save” you . . . and that they are “safe and effective.”

The FDA and CDC didn’t want you to know about alternative treatments for COVID.

Officials at the White House, CDC, FDA, CISA and more, directly pressured Facebook, Twitter and other social media giants to censor information — even information they knew to be true — if it contradicted government orthodoxy!

The NIH and Fauci didn’t want you to know that “official” hospital protocols were killing people . . . or that their “safe and effective” vaccines were — and still are — causing a record number of vaccine-related deaths and injuries.

When I dedicated my career to fighting for informed consent and medical freedom, it never occurred to me that I, or CHD, would have to sue the U.S. government to protect our First Amendment right to free speech.

But here we are. In the fight of our lives. And we need your help.

Because if the government is allowed to censor scientists, doctors and citizens like you and me to promote its “health” agenda, informed consent will be impossible. Medical freedom will be impossible.

Democracy will die.

This case isn’t just about censorship and free speech. It’s also about power. And autonomy.

It’s about your right to make your own decisions about health and the health of your children — based on all the facts — not just the propaganda spoon-fed to the masses by Big Government joined with Big Tech.