Signatories include: Governor Kay Ivey (AL), Governor Mike Dunleavy (AK), Governor Sarah Sanders (AR), Governor Ron DeSantis (FL), Governor Brian Kemp (GA), Governor Brad Little (ID), Governor Eric Holcomb (IN), Governor Kim Reynolds (IA), Governor Jeff Landry (LA), Governor Tate Reeves (MS), Governor Mike Parson (MO), Governor Greg Gianforte (MT), Governor Jim Pillen (NE), Governor Joe Lombardo (NV), Governor Chris Sununu (NH), Governor Doug Burgum (ND), Governor Mike DeWine (OH), Governor Kevin Stitt (OK), Governor Henry McMaster (SC), Governor Kristi Noem (SD), Governor Bill Lee (TN), Governor Greg Abbott (TX), Governor Spencer Cox (UT), Governor Glenn Youngkin (VA), Governor Jim Justice (WV), and Governor Mark Gordon (WY).



Background on the WHO Pandemic Treaty: In December 2021, the World Health Assembly of the WHO established an intergovernmental negotiating body (INB) to create an international instrument under the constitution of the WHO to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response. (WHO) The Biden Administration has been participating in negotiations with the World Health Assembly as part of the intergovernmental negotiating body, and the WHO released a second draft of the WHO Pandemic Treaty in October of 2023. (WHO) Twenty-four Republican Governors sent a letter on this topic in May 2024, and the letter can be found here.

The Constitution gave only limited powers to the federal government, reserving many powers to the states. Healthcare, agriculture and education are among those powers technically reserved to the states.

The current US administration initiated the effort to craft a worldwide pandemic treaty and a worldwide biosecurity agenda, which, if passed would have the effect of centralizing surveillance for potential pandemics in the WHO and give the WHO Director-General the right to declare public health emergencies of international concern at will, and by so doing, give himself extraordinary powers to manage them, including restricting which drugs would and would not be allowed.

There is no question that giving the WHO such authority over US citizens is a transfer of sovereignty to the WHO, which is not permitted by the Constitution. It also would involve the President usurping powers granted to the states, for it is the states that Constitutionally manage healthcare. [The states license doctors, nurses, and hospitals, for example.]

Every Republican governor in the US, except Vermont’s Governor Scott (who is in a delicate position because he serves a primarily Democrat state) signed on to the above declaration. The other 26 governors have asserted that their states will not comply with edicts from the WHO.

If the US, which initiated the treaty, is not going to go along, why would the smaller nations agree to take orders from the WHO? When the 800 lb gorilla in the room bows out, so can they. Globalism has just taken a huge hit.

This statement by the 26 Republican governors comes at exactly the right time. This week, negotiations for the WHO’s Pandemic Treaty begin again. This Governors’ statement will probably take the air out of the meeting.

Later this month, the UN seeks to have the nation states go along with a plan that would give the Secretary-General the right to declare “global shocks” and stand up an “emergency platform” to manage those shocks. Additionally, the UN seeks agreement with a Pact for the Future. With the US Governors stating clearly that they won’t go along with “one world control” it should have an impact on the UN’s plans as well.

Tremendous thanks to the organization State Shield and founder Joe Gebbia, Sr. for its work on this issue!