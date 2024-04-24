I encourage readers to bring this issue to every organization, church group, club you belong to. Ask your group to support a letter to the President, governor, attorney general, or whoever is appropriate explaining why your country should vote NO for the pandemic treaty and amendments to the IHR. Send a copy to your local newspaper and send a copy to me, and we will post them at Door to Freedom.

This action will essentially require all your organizations to confront this issue and make a determination about it—a hugely important educational step. It will get newspapers to publish the letters, and will help drum up interest from others in your community. Finally, organizations carry a lot more weight with politicians than a single person.

Please consider being a messenger and getting this done!